Shinde, Ministers likely to visit Ayodhya on Feb 5

January 25, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is likely to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on February 5.

The consecration ceremony of a new idol of Ram Lalla on Monday, marks a significant event, with the temple opening its gates to the public the next day.

Chief Minister Shinde, expressing plans to lead the delegation, had abstained from the consecration ceremony on January 22, stating the visit’s focus on ‘darshan’ at the Ram temple.

Similarly, Mr. Fadnavis announced his intent to visit Ayodhya in February for “Ram seva”.

