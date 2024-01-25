GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shinde, Ministers likely to visit Ayodhya on Feb 5

Chief Minister Shinde had abstained from the consecration ceremony

January 25, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is likely to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on February 5.

The consecration ceremony of a new idol of Ram Lalla on Monday, marks a significant event, with the temple opening its gates to the public the next day. 

Chief Minister Shinde, expressing plans to lead the delegation, had abstained from the consecration ceremony on January 22, stating the visit’s focus on ‘darshan’ at the Ram temple.

Similarly, Mr. Fadnavis announced his intent to visit Ayodhya in February for “Ram seva”.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.