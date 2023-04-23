HamberMenu
Shinde-led Maha govt will collapse in 15-20 days, claims Sanjay Raut

April 23, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Jalgaon

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the death warrant of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt. has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.

“The government of the existing Chief Minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it,” Mr. Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February.

In June last year, Mr. Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Mr. Thackeray.

Mr. Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra.

On June 30, 2022, Mr. Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy.

The apex court last month reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state.

