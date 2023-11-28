ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde govt. has majority support in Assembly: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

November 28, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday, Novembe 27, 2023 said the Eknath Shinde-led government is stable and enjoys the majority support in the Lower House of the State legislature and asserted he will take a decision on disqualification petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena factions within the SC-set time frame.

Speaking to the media in Sindhudurg district, he slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for making statements questioning stability of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit faction) government, saying it has the “magic” number on its side.

Asked by reporters about Mr. Raut’s consistent claim that the ruling coalition is unstable, Mr. Narwekar said, “A government falls only when it fails the number game in the Legislative Assembly and not because of comments made outside in public.”

Replying to questions on adjudication of the disqualification pleas pending before him, the Speaker stated, “I am taking care not to affect the principles of natural justice. I will decide on the disqualification of (Shiv Sena) MLAs at an appropriate time.”

