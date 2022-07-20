Other States

Shinde faction stakes claim over Shiv Sena's poll symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI NEW DELHI: July 20, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 21:07 IST

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has written to the Election Commission (EC), seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

At least 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra declared support to rebel leader Shinde, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State on June 30.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shinde announced the name of Rahul Shewale as the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha and that of Bhawna Gawli as its chief whip.

The Lok Sabha speaker granted recognition to Mr. Shewale as the leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lower House of Parliament.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets popular support.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol.

