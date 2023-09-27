Shinde camp warns Uddhav MPs for violating whip on women’s quota bill

September 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Pune

The ruling Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction has warned of imminent action against four Lok Sabha MPs from the rival Uddhav Thackeray Sena (UBT) camp for violating the party whip and failing to support the women’s reservation bill.

Notices have been issued to Sena (UBT) MPs — Vinayak Raut, Omraje Nimbalkar, Rajan Vichare and Sanjay Jadhav for their alleged “inaction on the women’s reservation bill,” said Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale on Wednesday.

The Shinde camp said the Thackeray camp MPs did not support the women’s reservation bill as they chose to neither support or oppose the bill.

“This makes it clear that you [Thackeray camp MPs] do not support the progressive bill which is important for our society and is in line with the ethos of our party,” reads the notice issued to the Sena (UBT) MPs.

The notice was issued by the chief whip of the Shinde camp, MP Bhavana Gawli.

Last month, Mr. Shewale had similarly warned of legal action against Thackeray camp MPs after they ‘violated’ the whip issued to all Sena MPs to vote against the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government.

However, no action has been taken since then.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) MP in the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut, shrugged off Mr. Shewale’s warnings remarking that none of the Shinde camp MPs and MLAs would be returned after the 2024 elections.

“Who are they [Shinde faction] to issue us a whip? They have come to power by illicit means. The SC has already ruled against their actions. None of the Shinde faction MPs or MLAs will be elected in the 2024 polls,” Mr. Raut said.

