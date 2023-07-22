Shinde and family meet PM in Delhi

July 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, in what was their first meeting since some Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the State.

Mr. Shinde, whose family accompanied him, described the visit as a courtesy call, saying that his father had been keen to meet the PM.

Mr. Modi inquired about the Dharavi redevelopment project — which has been awarded to the Adani Realty Group — and said that it should be completed soon, as strong infrastructure projects would pave the way for prosperity in the State.

Mr. Shinde said that he apprised the PM of the situation caused by a landslide at Irshalwadi, a tribal village nestled in the Sahyadri mountain ranges of Raigad district. The incident took place on July 20 and has claimed at least 26 lives, with 80 people reported missing. Mr. Modi asked about rescue and rehabilitation measures and assured the CM that the Central government was with the State during these times.

The CM also tweeted that they had discussed the Marathwada water grid scheme, and how water can be diverted to drought-affected areas.

Mr. Shinde went to meet the PM along with his father Sambhaji, wife Lata, son Shrikant — who is the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan — and his wife Vrushali, and son Rudransh. “It was a courtesy call. My father was keen to meet the Prime Minister. I am glad his wish has been fulfilled,” the CM told journalists in Delhi.

“Modiji took time out of his busy schedule and spent time with four generations of our family. He affectionately inquired about our well-being with great interest and shared quality time with my family,” Mr. Shinde tweeted.

He and his family are also scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. On July 18, the Shiv Sena leader had also attended a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance, chaired by the PM.