Shinde allocates portfolio to newly-appointed ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced portfolio allocation to newly appointed ministers in the state cabinet.

BJP received plum portfolios with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice and Water Resources among others. Senior BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar allotted Revenue and Forest departments respectively.

Mr. Shinde expanded his two-member cabinet on August 9.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been made the Forest minister, a portfolio he handled earlier.

Former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil is the new minister for higher and technical education, He will also look after parliamentary affairs.

From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio.