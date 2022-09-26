Shimla-Delhi flights resume after two years

Passengers get off from an aeroplane after daily flights between Delhi and Shimla resumed after two years, at Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla on September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commercial passenger aviation services, which remained suspended between Himachal Pradesh capital, Shimla, and New Delhi, resumed on September 26, 2022 after a gap of almost two years.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, joining virtually from the village of Bagsiad in the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, flagged off a new Alliance Air ATR-42-600 aircraft from Shimla airport at Jubbarhatti.

Stating that connectivity remained a big challenge in a hilly State like Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Thakur said the State government was constantly taking efforts to improve air connectivity to the State. He said that flights could not be operated at Shimla airport for almost two years due to technical reasons.

Formalities pertaining to the proposed international greenfield airport at Mandi were being completed rapidly on a priority basis, Mr. Thakur said, adding that the sentiments of the people of Mandi were attached to the proposed airport and the State government was doing its best to turn the dream project into reality.

“With the efforts of the State government and the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Alliance Air flights between Shimla and Delhi would now be operated seven days a week. This would go a long way in boosting tourism activities in the State,” Mr. Thakur said.