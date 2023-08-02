Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked after landslide

August 02, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Shimla

A landslide blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on August 2 morning, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said.

A 50-metre road stretch completely caved in following the landslide.

Light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been routed through Parwanoo-Kasauli-Jangushu Road–Kumarhatti while vehicles going from Solan would take Bhognagar-Banasar-Kamli road.

Men and machinery have been deployed at the damaged stretch and work to open the road has commenced, officials said.

The Shimla Police has routed traffic going from Shimla to Chandigarh via Theog-Sainj-Giripul-Oachghat-Kumarhatti-Sarahan-Kala Amb-Panchkula road while the traffic coming from Chandigarh would be routed via Dherowal-Nalagarh- Parsehar-Kunihar-Totu-Shimla for light vehicles.

The local weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in seven out of 12 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur, on August 3 and 4.

Rain-related incidents like flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides and road accidents have so far claimed 194 lives in the State while 34 are missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the State emergency operation centre.

About 320 roads are still closed for traffic in the State as landslides triggered by rains and flash floods had wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

The Public Works Department has suffered losses to the tune of ₹2,000 crore.

