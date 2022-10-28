Shillong rally against unemployment turns violent, many hurt

GUWAHATI

A public rally by a tribal organisation in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Friday turned violent, leaving several people injured and many vehicles damaged.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) had organised the rally to highlight the issue of unemployment. Members of some influential groups such as the Khasi Students’ Union covered some commercial and sensitive areas of the city.

Many of the rallyists wore masks. Some of them kicked and punched pedestrians and people on two-wheelers, besides thrashing them with bamboo poles. Two journalists were among the injured.

Videos of the incident showed the miscreants damaging vehicles, including a few of the police, along the rally route. Shops downed their shutters around noon fearing vandalisation.

The police declined to comment on the incident. “Two injured persons were taken to the hospital and released after treatment,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said.

“The government will take action based on the report the police have been asked to prepare on the incident,” Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said. He said the onus was on the FKJGP to control its members.

An FKJGP leader said the rally could have been hijacked by miscreants who wanted to give the organisation a bad name.

Public protests and rallies have been turning violent in Meghalaya. In August 2021, local youth protesting against the “encounter death” of former extremist Cheristerfield Thangkhiew went on a rampage in Shillong.

