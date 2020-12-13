Shikara carrying BJP supporters capsizes in Dal lake, all rescued

Around four BJP supporters were among those who drowned, as the shikara turned turtle.

A boat carrying supporters of the BJP during an election campaign capsized in the Dal lake in Srinagar on Sunday, but all on board were rescued in the nick of time.

A BJP leader said one of the shikaras (a decorated hooded boat), hired for a poll rally, sank near Ghat No. 17 near an island destination of Chaar Chinari. Around four BJP supporters were among those who drowned, as the shikara turned turtle.

“All those in the shikara were rescued in time. A few media men were also in the shikara and were rescued too. However, water damaged their equipment,” the BJP leader said.

Due to the icy waters, the rescued activists were taken to a local medical centre for a check-up.

The rally was being led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, also the party in-charge for the District Development Council polls. The party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, BJP national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and other local leaders, including Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur, were present.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed satisfaction over the rescue operation.

“I’m glad to hear they are all ok because the water must have been freezing cold. It’s a strange time to be campaigning on the Dal lake, especially when you consider there are no elections in Srinagar at the moment,” Mr. Abdullah tweeted.