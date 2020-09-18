Shift to renewable energy mooted for Rajasthan

JAIPUR

Report calls for ‘retiring’ thermal assets

An effective transition from coal-based power to renewable energy, with an emphasis on infrastructural issues, has been recommended for Rajasthan by an expert report which has taken into account the factors such as aggregate commercial and technical losses, efficiency of network and resource mobilisation.

The report titled “Transforming Rajasthan’s electricity sector: An opportunity to power a green recovery”, authored by the experts at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), was released at a virtual event here on Thursday.

The State government’s Energy Department has appointed a committee to address infrastructural issues plaguing the power sector. A discourse at the tri-junction of consumer, economic and environmental aspects has been promoted by the government to resolve the issues of quality, performance and energy security.

Model-based approach

IEEFA’s research analyst Kashish Shah, highlighting the findings on Rajasthan’s power sector transition, recommended the adoption of a demand forecasting and energy modelling-based approach for meeting the additional demand through renewable energy sources and by “strategically retiring” the thermal assets.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Energy), said the renewable energy had become cheaper and its installed capacity was about 45% of the total power generation in the State, though it met only 14% of the current electricity demand.