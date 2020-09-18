Shift to renewable energy mooted for Rajasthan

An effective transition from coal-based power to renewable energy, with an emphasis on infrastructural issues, has been recommended for Rajasthan by an expert report which has taken into account the factors such as aggregate commercial and technical losses, efficiency of network and resource mobilisation.
The report titled “Transforming Rajasthan’s electricity sector: An opportunity to power a green recovery”, authored by the experts at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), was released at a virtual event here on Thursday.
The State government’s Energy Department has appointed a committee to address infrastructural issues plaguing the power sector. A discourse at the tri-junction of consumer, economic and environmental aspects has been promoted by the government to resolve the issues of quality, performance and energy security.
Model-based approach
IEEFA’s research analyst Kashish Shah, highlighting the findings on Rajasthan’s power sector transition, recommended the adoption of a demand forecasting and energy modelling-based approach for meeting the additional demand through renewable energy sources and by “strategically retiring” the thermal assets.
Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Energy), said the renewable energy had become cheaper and its installed capacity was about 45% of the total power generation in the State, though it met only 14% of the current electricity demand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath