Shift Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu till situation improves in Kashmir: Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said life is far more important than employment and promised to take such a step if his party comes to power

December 25, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Democratic Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad. File.

Democratic Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on December 25 said Kashmiri Pandit employees should be temporarily shifted to Jammu till the situation improves in Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, some incidents have happened. Life is a priority and so I am of the opinion that Kashmiri Pandit employees be transferred to safer places in Jammu. When the situation improves, they should be brought back,” Mr. Azad told reporters here.

He said life is far more important than employment and promised to take such a step if his party comes to power in the UT.

“I do not know what the approach of the government is, but if our party comes to power, we will do this only (temporarily shift such employees to Jammu),” he said.

Asked about the delay in holding the Assembly elections in J-K, the former Chief Minister said, “We have been waiting for the last six years. I raised the issue many times in Parliament as well. They show us Panchayat elections or DDC polls, but the real election is that of assembly which is not taking place”.

