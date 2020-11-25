Shia leaders from U.P., J&K spar

Srinagar

25 November 2020 02:54 IST

Shia cleric Moulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi from Lucknow, who is on a visit to Kashmir, on Tuesday witnessed opposition from local Shia cleric and National Conference (NC) leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Al-Musavi, who accused him of “bidding for the BJP”.

“Maulana Jawad, I advise you against any misadventure in Kashmir at the behest of the BJP. This is not Lucknow, this is Kashmir. Our identity is one, and unity is paramount for us. You are strictly warned against sowing elements of division here in Kashmir,” Mr. Musavi said, in a tweet.

Mr. Naqvi denied that he has come at the behest of the BJP to J&K. “I am here on a personal visit. It’s a religious visit,” Mr. Naqvi said.

Mr. Naqvi, however, made a visit to J&K Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari at his residence in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the JKAP and the Shia leaders and scholars raised various problems faced by the Shia community, including lack of avenues and basic amenities, in J&K.

“They also observed that there is a dire need for establishment of a Shia Waqf Board in J&K, consisting of the upright people who are known for their commitment and integrity,” the spokesman said.