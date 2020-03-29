Shelter homes in U.P. to control migration

After the orders of the Union Home Ministry, the district authorities of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have decided to establish shelter homes to control the exodus of migrant workers.

“The Ghaziabad Development Authority has decided to convert its 18 community centres spread across the city into shelter homes where free lodging and food would be given. Arrangements are being made to get them ready by Monday morning,” said Kanchan Verma, Vice-Chairperson, Ghaziabad Development Authority. Depending on the size, she told The Hindu, each of them could accommodate 50 to 100 people.

On the dangers of workers facing social stigma as the community centres are situated in residential colonies, she said, the GDA would make sure that the migrant workers didn’t face any problem. “We are in a state of lockdown, nobody should have a problem. We would see to it that things remain smooth.”

Besides, she said, GDA has five shelter homes where the workers could stay. Assked whether the response has come late, Ms Verma said it was an unprecedented situation. “We have already made arrangements for the construction labour working in Ghaziabad. The latest arrangement is for those who have come from other States.”

Similarly, the Gautam Buddh Administration has established 28 shelters homes. The district administration is also identifying guest houses and schools to convert them into shelter homes.