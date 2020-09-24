Shelter home case: sentence challenged

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to a petition by Vikas Kumar, a former Child Welfare Committee member, challenging his life imprisonment in a case of sexual assault of several girls in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the agency to submit its response by October 1, the next date of hearing. The High Court will hear Kumar’s appeal along with appeals of other convicts, Brajesh Thakur and Dilip Kumar Verma, both also sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in the case.

The trial court had on January 20 convicted the three for offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and offences of rape and gang-rape under the IPC.