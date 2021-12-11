Shelar moves HC to quash FIR filed by Mumbai mayor

He is alleged to have made some objectionable remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar moved the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR against him filed by Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against her.

On December 1, a cooking gas cylinder had exploded in a BDD chawl in Worli in which three people died. Soon thereafter, Mr. Shelar blamed Ms. Pednekar for delayed response. He asked “if Ms. Pednekar had been sleeping for 72 hours”. This was criticised heavily by the ruling parties.

An FIR was registered against him on December 8 at the Marine Drive police station under sections 354 (A) (4) (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He had also tweeted, “I wrote to Mumbai Police CP Shri Hemant Nagrale ji to protest manipulation of facts and against pressure by ruling party elements to foist false cases against me!”

He moved the court on December 9 through senior advocate Rizwan Merchant. His plea mentions, “The act of filing a false and malicious FIR is prima facie politically motivated, with the intention of causing a deterrence of soaking up against the Government’s failures and dictatorship.”