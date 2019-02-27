Sharp words exchanged during budget debate in Haryana

Exchange of sharp words on various issues between the Treasury benches and the Congress members in the Haryana Assembly marred the budget debate on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Aseem Goel started the debate and accused the Congress members of being responsible for “burning Haryana” during the violence which broke out during the Jat quota agitation in February 2016.

Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar, pointing towards the Congress benches, said, “Everyone knows who burnt Haryana.”

During the argument, Congress MLAs, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Geeta Bhukkal, Raghubir Singh Kadian, Anand Singh Dangi, Karan Singh Dalal and Shakuntala Khatak, accused the BJP MLAs of levelling baseless charges.

CBI probe

“Let there be an investigation by the CBI into the allegations. It will find out who burnt Haryana,” said Mr. Kadian.

The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal members also raised objections over the CAG report not being tabled in the House before the budget debate opened.

Mr. Kaidan said that as per the precedent, the CAG reports are tabled before the budget debate starts. “However, this year it has not been done,” he said.

‘No CAG report’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma pointed out that the Opposition members had not checked their bags, which were given to them after the budget speech, to which Mr. Hooda replied athat they had checked the bag but the CAG report was not there.