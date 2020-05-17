Sharp spike in Odisha cases

BHUBANESWAR

17 May 2020 23:37 IST

Odisha on Sunday registered a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 91 persons testing positive. With this, the State’s total count has now touched 828.

The government, which had earlier reported two new deaths, backtracked saying test result did not confirm to be COVID-19 positive in one case. Hence, the death-toll stands at 4.

Now, the number of active cases in the State is 604.

