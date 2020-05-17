Other States

Sharp spike in Odisha cases

Odisha on Sunday registered a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 91 persons testing positive. With this, the State’s total count has now touched 828.

The government, which had earlier reported two new deaths, backtracked saying test result did not confirm to be COVID-19 positive in one case. Hence, the death-toll stands at 4.

Now, the number of active cases in the State is 604.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sharp-spike-in-odisha-cases/article31610169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY