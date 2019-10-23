Share financial burden of Kartarpur pilgrims: Dal Khalsa

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa has asked the Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to equally share the financial burden of pilgrims who cannot afford $20 fee proposed by Pakistan for visiting the Gurdwara through the upcoming Kartarpur corridor.

The organisation also urged Pakistan to reduce the fee to an affordable level for poor pilgrims.

“We urge the SGPC and the Punjab government to work out modalities and bear the expenses of a pilgrim who could not afford but desire to have ‘darshan’ of Guru Nanak’s place. On the other hand, Pakistan administration too needs to reduce the fee to half,” said Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh.

Mr. Singh said if the Punjab government could bear the entire costs of boarding and lodging of all pilgrims from Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib to Hazoor Sahib in 2015-2016, under the Tirath Yatra Scheme, there was no point in denying it to pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib.

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure free pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib on the pattern of a service provided to pilgrims under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janta Party regime in Punjab.