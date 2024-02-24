GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharad Pawar unveils symbol of his NCP group at Raigad fort

The EC on February 22 allotted ‘man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)’ as the symbol of Mr. Sharad Pawar's outfit.

February 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the launch of party’s new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the launch of party’s new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP founder Sharad Pawar unveiled his outfit’s symbol – ‘man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)’, calling it an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment.

Months after Ajit Pawar broke away from the party to align with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Election Commission recently recognised his faction as the real NCP and allotted its symbol ‘Wall Clock’ to it. Later, EC allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name for Mr. Sharad Pawar's group.

The EC on February 22 allotted 'man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)' as the symbol of Mr. Sharad Pawar's outfit.

Speaking at the Raigad fort after unveiling the symbol, Mr. Sharad Pawar said the trumpet will bring happiness to the people who are struggling due to rising inflation and unemployment.

The Election Commission of India allotted a ‘Man blowing Turha’, the new symbol to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, on February 22.

The Election Commission of India allotted a ‘Man blowing Turha’, the new symbol to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, on February 22. | Photo Credit: ANI

“To establish a people’s government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

Mr. Sharad Pawar (83) sought the support of his party workers in bringing a government that works for the welfare and progress of the common man.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said the trumpet is a symbol of bravery, victory and inspiration to fight.

“We are seeking the blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the fort where his coronation was performed, where he spent the last years of his life and where his samadhi is situated," he said.

