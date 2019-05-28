Sharad Pawar to review NCP position ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has called a party meeting on June 1 to review the Lok Sabha poll results.

“The NCP president will take stock of the post-results scenario and review the party’s position to get ready for the State Assembly election to be held in the next four months,” NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Monday.

Mr. Pawar has called all district presidents and the candidates for the meeting. He will hold talks with the senior party leaders before meeting the candidates and is likely to announce the party strategy for the Assembly poll.

The NCP won only four seats in the general elections from Maharashtra. An independent supported by the NCP won in Amaravati, and the party also bagged the Lakshdweep seat. The elections come as a shock for the Pawar family too in the form of defeat of Parth Pawar from Maval. He is the grandnephew of the NCP chief and son of Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. This is the first time since Mr. Pawar entered the politics in 60s that a member of his family has lost a poll battle.

The meeting is likely to address issues of infighting within the party and the impact of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar on the opposition’s chances of winning the Assembly elections.

As per the Lok Sabha results, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine leads in over 210 of the 288 Assembly seats, while the Congress and NCP are limited to 50 seats. The NCP will also discuss the course correction to overcome the vote difference in the Assembly poll.

Mr. Malik said the meeting with the CM may take place within two days. “Farmers’ orchards have become dry, which means heavy losses. Therefore, a complete loan waiver must be given,” he said.