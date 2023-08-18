Sharad Pawar signals resolve to keep fighting BJP, targets Modi over Manipur

August 18, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Pune

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged lack of empathy towards turmoil-racked Manipur, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday sent a strong signal of his commitment to the fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This may be linked to the suspicion among his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the loyalties of his NCP faction.

Addressing his second rally following the July split in the NCP engineered by his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Pawar senior reiterated his allegations against PM Modi and the BJP over the crisis in Manipur and toppling of democratically elected governments to seize power in non-BJP ruled states.

“What is the condition of Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh today? These are small but vital states. There was a pressing need for the PM to go to Manipur to send a message to society. He did not even go there to take a look. Atrocities are being committed against women there, but the PM has completely failed to understand their plight,” Mr. Pawar said, speaking in Beed district, which is the stronghold of rebel NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

The BJP is only concerned with dividing society, said Mr. Pawar.

“They do not have the interests of labourers and farmers at heart. They are devastating lives using central agencies,” he said.

Yet, even as he attacked the BJP and the rebel NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, posters mushroomed in Beed city featuring Mr. Pawar with his nephew.

Sources said the posters were reportedly placed by Mr. Munde’s supporters, urging Pawar senior to give his blessings to Ajit Pawar and the rebel faction.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sharad Pawar had made it clear he would take legal action against the rebel faction if they used his pictures.

Targeting Dhananjay Munde without naming him, the octogenarian Mr. Pawar said: “What did you see in me to declare that I have become old and ought to retire? If you wanted to switch sides, then go. But have some humanity towards those who have elected you.”

He warned Mr. Munde, cousin of BJP leader Pankaja Munde, that he would be ousted in the next election.

