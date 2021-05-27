Pawar denies differences with Uddhav

Mumbai

27 May 2021 16:32 IST

No rift in ruling coalition, says NCP chief

Dismissing rumours of disagreements during his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Thursday said the government was working without any differences of opinion.

The two leaders met to review the State government’s performance in the wake of COID-19 pandemic, the destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae, vaccination and lockdown. According to news reports, Mr. Thackeray had complained about the functioning of several NCP ministers.

“All these stories are nonsense and stand far from reality. The meeting between two leaders was about the functioning of the government and challenges posed in future. Neither the CM complained about any minister nor political issues were discussed,” said NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minster Nawab Malik.

Over last two weeks, ministers in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have gone public with their differences. NCP’s State president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil was reportedly upset when an extension was denied to the secretary of his department Vijay Kumar Gautam after retirement and the Congress’ Nitin Raut had strongly opposed the government’s decision to cancel reservation in promotions.

Taking on the opposition BJP, Mr. Malik said people like Maharashtra BJP president are day-dreaming about forming their government and want to undertake Operation Lotus. “We have only one advice to them and that is to continue day-dreaming for five years. The CM has said it [the MVA government] will continue for next five years and even after that. We are sure that this government will continue,” he said.