Sharad Pawar rejects talks of disagreement between CM Thackeray and NCP

Discarding the rumours of disagreement in the meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the NCP on Thursday said that the government is working without any difference of opinion.

Two leaders held a meeting to review the State government’s performance in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae, vaccination and lockdown. According to news reports, Mr. Thackeray complained regarding the mode of functioning of several NCP ministers.

“All these stories are non-sense and stand far from reality. The meeting between two leaders was about the functioning of the government and challenges posed in future. Neither the CM complained about any minister nor political issues were discussed,” said NCP leader and Minority Affairs minster Nawab Malik.

Over last two weeks, several ministers in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have shown disagreements. NCP’s state president and Irrigation minister Jayant Patil was reportedly upset over non-extension to secretary of his department Vijay Kumar Gautam after his retirement. Congress’ Nitin Raut too has strongly opposed the government decision to cancel reservation in promotion.

Slamming the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Malik said that people like Maharashtra BJP president are day-dreaming about forming their government and want to undertake operation lotus. “We have only one advice to them and that is to continue day-dreaming for five years. The CM has said that it will continue for next five years and even after that. We are sure that this government will continue,” said Mr Malik.