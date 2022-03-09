Sharad Pawar rejects Devendra Fadnavis’ claims on sting

The NCP chief terms it yet another bid by BJP to destabilise Maharashtra Government using Central agencies

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday discarded the claims of Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis where the latter claimed of being in possession of 125 hours of video footage of the Special Public Prosecutor where he is heard of using the government machinery to implicate opposition leaders in different cases. Mr. Pawar termed it yet another attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destabilise the State government using the Central agencies.

“It is really commendable work of Devendra Fadnavis to obtain 125 hours of video recording but all this needs to be verified first,” taunted Mr. Pawar. “I am sure that the State government will probe into this. I heard that my name too was mentioned in these tapes. But I must clarify that I have never spoken on issues mentioned in the tape,” the NCP chief said.

‘Raided 90 times’

“A person in public domain may face several allegations but it is always important that all those claims are checked and rechecked. Presently, it is being seen that unnecessary complaints are being made and the Central agencies are used to trouble them. For example, the Central agencies have raided the house of Anil Deshmukh 90 times. This is unprecedented,” said Mr. Pawar.

The NCP chief added that all these allegations against the leaders of Maharashtra and West Bengal and use of the Central agencies were nothing but to destabilise the State governments.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Wednesday said the State government was ready with its reply on allegations levelled by Mr. Fadnavis. “Our reply is ready and it will clear everything. We will give our reply at appropriate time,” he said.