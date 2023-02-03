Sharad Pawar, NCP alerted Uddhav on possible rebellion within Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar

February 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had intimated Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the potential rebellion brewing within the Sena’s ranks, but Mr. Thackeray failed to act on this information, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed on Friday.

In an interview with a vernacular newspaper, Mr. Ajit Pawar, whose party is an ally of Mr. Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition (which includes the Congress), further said that the former Chief Minister had preferred to repose his trust in his MLAs despite senior NCP leaders, including himself, intimating Mr. Thackeray on the looming crisis.

“We [the NCP] had known for some time that such a thing [intra-party revolt] may happen… twice-thrice we had given this information to Mr. Thackeray. Mr. [Sharad] Pawar himself had given this information to Mr. Thackeray. There was also a meeting to discuss this… but, Uddhav- ji kept saying he had faith in his MLAs and that they would not take such a drastic step,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

Eknath Shinde’s intra-party revolt in June 2022, which saw 39 Sena MLAs (besides Mr. Shinde himself) and 10 Independent MLAs joining him to form a separate faction, caused the downfall of the MVA government, with Mr. Shinde forming the new regime with the support of the BJP in Maharashtra led by Devendra Fadnavis.

In his interview, Mr. Ajit Pawar said he suspected something was foot as early as six months before Mr. Shinde’s coup.

“I had accordingly intimated Mr. Thackeray. He, too, said something that he was aware of this and that he would call Eknath Shinde and speak to him. He, however, kept his faith in the rebel MLAs while they did not do the same… After the first batch of the 16 rebel MLAs had left to Guwahati, it was needed to keep the Sena flock together. However, there seemed to be no urgency in doing so. Only senior leaders within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena are best placed to explain this,” Mr. Ajit Pawar, who was Deputy CM in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA and is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said.

Taking aim at the BJP and its approach of splitting other parties and toppling governments, he said: “It has been Maharashtra’s tradition where ruling parties behave with magnanimity towards opponents and vice versa. However, this has been destroyed by the politics of splitting parties. This [the BJP’s] attitude that we will never sit in the Opposition has not gone well with voters as is evident by the results to the five Legislative Council seats,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said there was no need for Mr. Ajit Pawar to rake up “old things” as the focus of all three MVA parties ought to be fighting the BJP.

“There are several pressing issues like widespread unemployment and rising prices to address…what is the point in talking of past things? The NCP had the Home Department. Then why did not they try to stop the fleeing Shiv Sena MLAs. My aim is not to criticise Mr. Pawar or Mr. Thackeray. Instead, we should forget all this and think of how to corner the BJP,” Mr. Patole said.