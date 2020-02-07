Sharad Pawar-led Vasantdada Sugar Institute gets 51 hectares land in Jalna

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has allotted 51 hectares land in Jalna district to the Sharad Pawar-headed Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), a premier institute for research in sugarcane farming.

The move is aimed at boosting research in sugarcane farming for agriculturists in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

“The land in Patharwala village of Ambad taluka in Jalna district has been allotted to Pune-based VSI on 30 years lease as per ready reckoner rates,” an official said on Thursday.

The VSI was established in 1975 by sugarcane growers of the cooperative sugar factories. The institute performs scientific, technical and educational functions relevant to the sugar industry under one umbrella.

NCP president and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar is the chairman of the institute.

When contacted, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, a member of the VSI governing council, said the decision to allot the land was aimed at boosting research in sugarcane farming in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

“It will be a boon to the farmers in these two regions,” he said.

“VSI centre in Jalna district will play a major role in academic, extension and research for sugarcane growers,” he said.

He said the VSI centre will provide sugarcane seeds to farmers and conduct research in breeding various varieties of sugarcane.

Mr. Tope said that the land was allotted under the condition that it will not be used for commercial purpose.