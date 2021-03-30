Sharad Pawar hospitalised

Mumbai

30 March 2021 20:54 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday. He had been experiencing pain in the abdomen and it was earlier announced that he will be admitted on March 31.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was to be admitted to hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Mr. Pawar's sudden hospitalisation created a buzz, with many speculating about his health. Mr. Malik, however, denied there were any complications.

On Monday, the party had said that Mr. Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up. “Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gall bladder,” Mr. Malik had said.

Mr. Malik said the NCP president was on blood thinning medication, which was now being stopped due to this issue. “An endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.”