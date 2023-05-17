Sharad Pawar holds meeting with NCP leaders for Lok Sabha Assembly polls

May 17, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Senior Opposition leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on May 17 chaired a meeting at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to discuss several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and the Maharashtra Government's governance.

The meeting was also called up to discuss the governance by the current Maharashtra Government of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the current political situation in the State.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said that in the meeting, there will be a discussion on how the party will fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha, and State Assembly elections.

"There will be a discussion on the common man's issues. There are many issues pending, such as the investments are not coming to Maharashtra," he said earlier, adding that the party all will accept the decisions of the chief, Mr. Pawar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived at Sena Bhawan in Mumbai to hold a meeting with party leaders.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by several other office bearers and district presidents of the party.

Mr. Thackeray will hold discussions ranging from Supreme Court's decision to other ground-related issues.

The Supreme Court, last week, held that former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "not justified" to call for a floor test based on the request of the faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, since he did not have enough objective material before him to conclude that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices M.R. Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha said it could not disqualify the Maharashtra Government led by Mr. Shinde and reinstate Mr. Thackeray as Chief Minster because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.