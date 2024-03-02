Sharad Pawar attends govt's Namo job fair in his Baramati stronghold after invite gaffe

March 02, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Baramati

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar was present along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the inauguration of the 'Namo Rojgar Melava 2024' in the opposition stalwart's Baramati stronghold.

The NCP founder's presence at the job fair capped a chain of events that saw his name being initially omitted from the list of invitees, followed by him calling Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for a meal at his residence.

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis had declined the meal invite by citing a busy schedule, while the position of Ajit Pawar, a bitter rival of Sharad Pawar since the split in the NCP in July 2023, was not known.

"We have a tight schedule (on Saturday) as after the Baramati event we have to go to Ahmedabad. I told him (Sharad Pawar) that next time on my Baramati visit, I would visit him," Chief Minister Shinde had told reporters on Friday after the end of the Legislature session.

Downplaying the invite and his declining it, Mr. Shinde further said, "If someone comes close to your home, you are bound to invite him over." Incidentally, Mr. Sharad Pawar was invited formally for the job fair after a furore from opposition parties since he has represented Baramati as an MP or MLA since the last 1960s. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

Others who took part in the Namo Rojgar Melava 2024 were state ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Uday Samant apart from Baramati Lok Sabha MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

