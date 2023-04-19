HamberMenu
Sharad Pawar attacks BJP, says ignoring of Constitution and law by ruling power bodes ill for nation 

The NCP chief was speaking at the Iftar party organised by the party where all top party brass, including Ajit Pawar, were present.

April 19, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee

In a thinly-veiled jab at BJP-ruled governments at the Centre and elsewhere, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that if the ruling powers forsook the Constitution and the rule of law, then it would prove harmful for the nation.

Mr. Sharad Pawar was speaking at the Iftar party organised by the NCP at Mumbai’s Islam Gymkhana where all top party brass, including Mr. Sharad Pawar’s nephew Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior leader Ajit Pawar, were present.

“A country runs as per the Constitution and law. If the ruling forces inculcate the habit of taking steps by ignoring the Constitution and law, then we will all go down the wrong path...If taking the law into one’s own hands is openly spoken of and if attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of such lawlessness, then it bodes ill for the nation,” said the NCP chief.

Mr. Sharad Pawar was alluding to the recent killings of gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The top NCP leadership, including Mr. Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dilip Walse-Patil and others, were present at the Iftar party.

After putting a stop to speculation surrounding him of joining the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s presence, along with that of other top NCP leaders, was intended to send a message to the ruling BJP-Shinde Sena that the NCP was very much a ‘united family’.

