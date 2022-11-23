  1. EPaper
Shahjahanpur BJP MP declared absconder by Uttar Pradesh court

The court said the copy of the Order should be pasted at the residence of the MP as well as at public places.

November 23, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Shahjahanpur MP Arun Kumar Sagar. File

Shahjahanpur MP Arun Kumar Sagar. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@arunksagarbjp

Local BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar has been declared as an absconder by a special MP/MLA court in Shahjahanpur after he failed to appear before it in connection with a case pertaining to seizure of poll material in 2019.

Judge Asma Sultana declared him an absconder on November 21. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the then SDM Sadar had seized the campaign material of BJP candidate Sagar on the Bareilly-Jalalabad road and a case was registered.

Mr. Sagar did not appear before the court despite several summons following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, Special Public Prosecution Officer Neelima Saxena told PTI on November 23.

The court said the copy of the Order should be pasted at the residence of the MP as well as at public places.

