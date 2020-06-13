Shahdol: Five miners buried to death in quarry collapse

Bhopal

13 June 2020 16:08 IST

Five workers were buried to death while another five injured on Saturday after a lime quarry collapsed in Shahdol district, said officials.

“The administration has launched an operation to rescue another five-six workers who were buried,” said district Collector Satendra Singh.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said the injured had been moved to the district hospital.

“We have called in earthmovers to help rescure those buried. We are yet to establish if the quarry was being run illegally,” said a Shahdol district official.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter demanding the State government to ensure support to the affected families.