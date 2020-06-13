Shahdol: Five miners buried to death in quarry collapse

Five workers were buried to death while another five injured on Saturday after a lime quarry collapsed in Shahdol district, said officials.
“The administration has launched an operation to rescue another five-six workers who were buried,” said district Collector Satendra Singh.
Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said the injured had been moved to the district hospital.
“We have called in earthmovers to help rescure those buried. We are yet to establish if the quarry was being run illegally,” said a Shahdol district official.
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter demanding the State government to ensure support to the affected families.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.