Shah holds talks on CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students’ bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), sources said.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal was among those attending the meetings.

The groups, including the influential All Assam Students’ Union, are believed to have conveyed to the Home Minister their concerns on the Bill and how it could affect the indigenous people of the Northeast, sources said.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.

Third meeting

The consultations were initiated by Mr. Shah on Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday’s meetings were third such session on the subject.

Mr. Shah has convened the meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB.