Shah addresses BJP rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, lays foundation stone of nano urea plant

February 04, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a ₹450-crore nano urea plant and township of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

This will be India’s fifth nano urea plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s first nano urea plant in Gujarat last year, according to IFFCO.

“Nano urea will benefit farmers and it is already being exported to five countries,” Mr. Shah said while laying the foundation stone of the plant.

Nano urea improves crop productivity, soil health, and nutritional quality of produce and aims to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional urea.

IFFCO Managing Director U. S. Awasthi said that the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in December next year.

Mr. Awasthi said the plant will be constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore and the township at a cost of ₹150 crore.

Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) has allotted 20 acres of land to IFFCO for the complex in the Jasidih area in Deoghar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Jharkhand’s Deoghar to address a BJP rally on Saturday.

He also took part in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, besides paying obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple, as per an official statement.

Mr. Shah’s visit is considered crucial in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls.

He had visited Chaibasa in January and called upon the Hemant Soren government to stop infiltrators from other countries, who he said were “out to grab land in Jharkhand by marrying tribal women”.

The saffron party, in alliance with AJSU Party, had bagged 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress and JMM bagged one constituency each.