SGPC bans portrayal of Sikh Gurus, their family members in movies

December 14, 2022 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — the body responsible for the management of Gurdwaras — has banned the portrayal of Sikh Gurus and their family members in all sorts of movies till further notice.

The decision was taken in the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) meeting, presided over by the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, held in Amritsar.

Mr. Dhami said that due to the ongoing trend of making films on the Sikh Gurus and their family members, there was resentment among the Sikh ‘Sangat’ (community), in view of which, the SGPC had decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films. He said that several objections from various religious societies and ‘Sangat’ had been coming to the SGPC repeatedly. Against this backdrop, films related to Sikh Gurus and their family members had been banned until further notice.

Recently, the SGPC demanded that the Punjab government stop the release of the movie Dastaan-e-Sirhind’. “In this film, the Sahibzadas of the tenth Sikh Guru have been personified, due to which, there is huge protest among the sangat,” Mr. Dhami said. Several organisations and the ‘sangat’ were expressing their protest and demanding a ban on this film. He said several objections regarding this film had also reached the SGPC.