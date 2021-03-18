Sexual assault | Supreme Court sets aside M.P. High Court’s ‘rakhi’ order

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking a suspected sex offender to visit his victim at her home and allow her to tie a ‘rakhi’ on him as a condition for his bail.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar issued a slew of directions meant to sensitise the judiciary in cases concerning offences committed against women.

The court had earlier sought the views of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on the issue of courts imposing bail conditions for sex crime offenders which end up further harassing their victims.

The judgment was based on a petition filed by nine women lawyers challenging the High Court bail order.

The nine lawyers, led by advocate Aparna Bhat and represented by senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, had said the High Court order was a “trivialisation of her [victim’s] trauma”.

Mr. Parikh had argued that there were many such instances of court orders which objectify women already traumatised by the crimes committed against them.

The law prescribes the victim to be kept far away from the accused. Instead, the High Court had ordered the accused to visit the home of the woman — the very place where the crime was alleged to have occurred.

The petition said the High Court had also ordered the accused to gift the woman ₹11,000 “as a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on such occasion and shall also seek her blessings”.

The High Court had also ordered the accused to offer ₹5,000 to the woman’s son for the “purchase of clothes and sweets”.

Mr. Parikh had argued that such orders only succeeded in further victimising women and retard the years of work done to sensitise the courts about how damaging it would be to attempt a compromise “by way of marriage or mediation between the accused and the survivor”.