Several TMC leaders, workers held in Tripura

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and activists, including the party’s Tripura unit president Asish Lal Sinha, were arrested on Wednesday in the Unakoti district as they gathered, violating the COVID-19 restrictions, the police said.

The TMC leaders gathered at Gournagar to pay homage to the Youth Congress activists allegedly killed in police firing in Kolkata on this day in 1993 during a rally led by then Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

“Twenty-one people were arrested as they violated the COVID restrictions and made an unlawful gathering,” said Parth Munda, the officer-in-charge of the Kailashahar police station.

“They were put in a temporary jail. The arrests were made in presence of an Executive Magistrate,” he added.

However, Mr. Sinha claimed that 82 activists and leaders, including him and TMC’s Unakoti district president Anjan Chakraborty, were arrested.