February 25, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Sidhi

Eight persons were killed, and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on February 24 late at night.

The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel. The buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally.

MP | At least 5 dead, 20 injured after a truck hit 3 buses that were stationed at roadside in Sidhi district. Buses were carrying people returning from Union HM Amit Shah's rally.



Incident happened due to a tyre burst in truck. 5 dead, injured rushed to hospital: DM Sidhi pic.twitter.com/OUGc5W9gqa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 24, 2023

As per officials, the mishap happened due to a tyre burst in the truck. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tyre got burst, leading to the collision. Seven to eight people died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."

The police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. He announced monetary compensation for treatment and employment support to the people who were injured and their families.

“₹10 lakh ex-gratia amount to be given to families of those who have died in road accident in Sidhi district while ₹2 lakh to be given to severely injured and ₹1 lakh to moderately injured. Govt. jobs to be given to next of kin of dead as per qualification,” Mr. Chouhan said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Shah said, “The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”