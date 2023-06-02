ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of West Bengal reeling under heatwave conditions

June 02, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Kolkata

In Gangtok the maximum temperature on June 1 was 25.2°C, minimum temperature on June 2 morning was 16.6°C

Several parts of West Bengal are reeling under scorching heat as the Meteorological Department on June 2 forecast heatwave conditions in the State’s hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong for the next three to four days.

The weather office said that the Himalayan State of Sikkim was also likely to experience heatwave conditions, which is a departure of at least 5°C on the higher side from normal.

In Gangtok, the maximum temperature on June 1 was 25.2°C, minimum temperature on June 2 morning was 16.6°C.

Also read | IMD predicts more heatwave days for eastern India in May

Temperatures at several places in West Bengal were much above average. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8°C on June 2 morning, which is three notches above normal, the Met office said.

The weather office forecast hot and humid weather for at least three to four days with the western districts and sub-Himalayan parts of the States likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Kalimpong recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C on June 1 afternoon, while the mercury settled at 25.2°C in Darjeeling, a departure of 5.5°C from normal, the Met said.

In the plains, day temperatures on June 1 were above 40°C at Panagarh (40.3°C), Purulia (41.3°C), Asansol (40.5°C) and Jhargram (40°C), it said.

