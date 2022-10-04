10 trainees killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, says Nehru Institute of Mountaineering principal

As many as 28 trainees were reported to be trapped following an avalanche in Uttarakhand

10 mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said. A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said. As many as 28 trainees were reported to be trapped following the avalanche.

Ten bodies were sighted, of which four have been recovered, he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rapid, relief and rescue operations are underway.

“I pray for those stuck in avalanche. Spoke to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and requested to get the help of Indian Army to speed up the rescue operation. Mr Singh has assured us to give all possible help from the Central Government,” said Mr. Dhami.

At present, rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to get the trainees out safely at the earliest, the statement from the state government said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is “deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition” carried out by the NIM in Uttarkashi.

Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped.



I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

“My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Spoke to CM Uttarakhand and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped,” he said.

The Defence Minister further said that he has instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations.

“Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)