At least 50 missing in Assam after boat capsizes in the Brahmaputra

The Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district has been flowing close to the danger mark.

At least 50 people were missing after two ferries collided and one of them capsized in the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district on September 8 afternoon.

The ferry that sank was bound to Kamalabari ferry point in Majuli island from Neamatighat while the other was going to Neamatighat.

“We located the capsized boat about 350m from the riverbank. About 20 on board were rescued from various spots downstream but some 50 are missing,” Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain told The Hindu.

The search for the missing people, feared carried away by the river’s strong current, was on.

The other ferry somehow stayed afloat, and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force rescued all people on board, the SP said.

Among those rescued from the capsized ferry was a woman who was taken to the medical college in Jorhat in critical condition.

Officials said about 30 two-wheelers onboard the capsized ferry went underwater.

Ferries are the only mode of communication between Majuli and Jorhat districts and the journey is often risky during the monsoon months when the Brahmaputra remains swollen.

Majuli is accessible by road from the northern bank of the Brahmaputra for most part of the year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who represents Majuli Assembly constituency, expressed deep anguish over the mishap. The latter has directed officials of the Ministry to provide assistance to the victims.