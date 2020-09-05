Eight migrant workers from Odisha killed in Chhattisgarh accident

BHUBANESWAR:

05 September 2020 10:58 IST

Bus they were travelling in collides head-on with truck near Raipur

Seven migrant workers from Odisha’s Ganjam district were killed when the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Raipur in Chhattisgarh early on Saturday.

“The number of dead has increased to eight as per information received from Raipur police. Accident had taken place around 3.30 a.m,” said DGP Abhay.

The accident took place in Cherikhedi near Raipur when the bus was trying to overtake. The impact of the accident was so severe that seven migrant workers died on the spot. The condition of seven others was stated to be critical.

The bus carrying 60-65 passengers left for Surat from Aska area of Ganjam district around noon on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the tragic deaths. Conveying sympathy to the bereaved families, Mr. Patnaik announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured will get free treatment.

The Odisha CM directed State Labour Sushant Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the victims of accident. Director General of Police Abhay was asked to remain in touch with his counterpart in Chhattisgarh for better coordination.