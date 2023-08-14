16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh 

August 14, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Shimla

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

According to officials, many more people are feared trapped.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI that many people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

"Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti," Mr. Sukhu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday.

