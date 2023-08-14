ADVERTISEMENT

16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh 

August 14, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Shimla

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

PTI

A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan districts left seven members of a family dead | Screen Grab from video | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

According to officials, many more people are feared trapped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI that many people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

"Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti," Mr. Sukhu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US